Who's Hiring: Fish Window Cleaning & Blade Runners Lawn and Landscapes

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — If you're looking for work that allows you to get outside and away from a traditional office setting, both Fish Window Cleaning in Farmington Hills and Blade Runners Lawn and Landscape offer job opportunities for you.

“We’ll do full training, we don’t need experience. We bring them on board and we do all of the training for them, we give them all of their equipment," said owner of Fish Window Cleaning's local franchise in Farmington Hills, Bridget Lang.

Like so many other business owners, Lang is struggling to find workers to complete available jobs. The shortage she said, really started about a year ago.

“We’re a commercial/residential window cleaning company for 18 years and we have done no residential in 2021 at all," she said. “Literally will not take on any residential and we’re struggling to complete a lot of the commercial work we have because we only have a limited about of staff.”

Fish is looking to hire part and full time general laborers. They'll start at $15 hourly.

“After that they’re on training pay for approximately a month and then they go into what’s called a performance-based pay which is kind of a commission based pay based on what they complete," Lang said.

Applicants should expect physical work and to work outside. They can apply online here.

The owner of Blade Runners Lawn and Landscape in Livonia, Ryan Boni, has been doing a lot more landscape than office work these days due to his staffing shortages.

“I’ve had 2 guys this season that have inquired about a job," Boni said.

On top of not needing any experience to get your foot in the door, he hopes people consider the perks of outdoor work.

“Where else can you work outside, you get the bonus of a tan while you’re working," he joked.

Interested applicants should have a valid drivers license and also be able to do physical work.

Blade Runners is looking for entry level landscapers, a position that starts between $14-$16 hourly. It's also hiring foremen, who make between $17-$20+ hourly depending on their experience.

You can email your resume directly to Ryan at ryan@bladerunnerslandscapes.com.

He's looking for job candidates who bring passion to their work, no matter the job; he wants them to know it's not simply about cutting grass or shoveling mulch, but about making homeowners visions for their yards become reality.

“When we leave, we leave it striped up it looks like a ball field. And so even on the smallest scale, it still makes a difference and you can walk away from every single job feeling like yeah, I did that.”

