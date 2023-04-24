'Why do they have these weapons?' Local leaders speak out as juvenile criminal cases rise

(WXYZ) — Lately it may seem like more young people are being locked up for serious crimes. We're going in-depth, talking to people on the front lines of keeping kids on track and communities safe.

"Over the past few years, I have definitely seen an uptick, you know, in young people ... it's just like they don't care," said Toson Knight of Ceasefire Detroit.

Knight has made it his mission to help young people not just stay on track with his mentorship organization called "Caught-Up," but also achieve success in life.

Then there's his work with Ceasefire Detroit, helping guide those who have become involved gun violence.

"A lot of them are carrying guns. That's one of the probably one of the biggest calls I get. Like 'this kid had a gun, did you know this kid had a gun.' I'm like, 'wow ... where are they getting these weapons from?'" said Knight.

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido says he's seeing more juveniles in the justice system.

"Lots of drugs. Can't stop it. Lot of weapons, guns and knives. And where are they getting it from and who's giving it to them? And, you know, why do they have these weapons? Why doesn't the court ask, 'why do you have this weapon? What were you going to do with it?'" said Lucido.

Lucido says one of the reasons he's seeing more young people getting into trouble is that beginning October 2021, 17-year-olds were no longer automatically treated as adults.

"Because you couldn't vote until you were 18 and you couldn't buy cigarettes or those things and you couldn't enter into a binding contract. You couldn't even sit on a jury until you were 18. And that still goes today. So how are you trying somebody at 17? They'll never get a jury of their peers," said Lucido.

"We try to explain to them it's not worth it. Some of the stuff that you all are fighting about, it's not worth it," said Knight.

Beefs escalating on social media can be part of the problem, and it often seems like juveniles are being arrested for more serious crimes.

In January, Wayne County prosecutors charged a 15-year-old in Detroit with the second degree murder of another teen. In February, another 15-year-old and a 17-year-old were charged with felony murder.

"You're dealing with young people that have weapons that do not have the capability to make good decisions, because they're so young, you know, they haven't lived life. Now, you know, I look at my life now, I'll be afraid to make some decisions that they make. I'll be afraid to do certain things; I can reason with people. But they're so young and they're given so much power with these weapons. It's like all they can do is use them. And because they don't have the reasoning to like, 'I can't do this, I'm gonna destroy my life. I'm gonna destroy someone else's life,'" said Knight.

In Detroit over the last few years, an increasing number of juveniles have been arrested on felonies, and so far this year, preliminary data shows 176 juveniles have been locked up in felony cases. Those on the front lines say keeping young people on track has to start at home.

"Be a parent, be a filter, and, you know, make sure that you're connected to them, because if their behavior changes, if their clothing or who their friends are or their interests, all of a sudden they withdraw, it could be something's going on with them. It could be some kind of drug situation, it could be bullying, it could be depression, whatever it is. You got to get involved, instantly," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

Knight and Lucido also say parents play a large role in helping kids stay on track.

"And one of things I see right now is that kids are not held accountable by the parents that are there. And then, of course, someone will hold them accountable. So ... hopefully it starts in the home," said Knight.

