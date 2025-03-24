Why some veterinarians ask for thousands of dollars upfront for emergency care

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Veterinarian bills for your four-legged family member can be a burden — especially during those unexpected emergency visits.

“We were lucky… not everyone has 13 to 16 thousand dollars, which is what her care ended up being," said Jennifer Drake of Dachshund Haus and Corgi Rescue.

Drake's Doxin, Bindy, was attacked by another dog that cracked her skull.

"At the time, I think they gave her a 50/50 chance... it was really touch and go that first 24 hours,” she said.

But when accidents do happen, emergency vets are there to do everything they can to make sure each pet walks out of there with tails wagging — yet it’s no secret that emergency vet care comes with a hefty price tag.

“You have to bring in a certain amount of money to pay your staff," Theresa Sumpter said.

Sumpter is the executive director of APaws Veterinary Hospital.

“The cost of supplies, the cost of staffing, the cost of insurance, the cost of building maintenance …” she said.

Sumpter broke down some of the basics needed to keep the doors of these pet hospitals open.

“Especially in the emergency vet field — those specialists cost even more because they have to pay higher prices for schooling," Sumpter said.

As someone who has run a pet rescue, Detroit Pit Crew, for years before she opened a vet hospital, Sumpter says she understands the heavy financial burden these pet ER trips can be.

“We do have a fund for impoverished people when they come to our vet hospital if they need help with extra blood work, if they need help with X-rays we help lots and lots of people," Sumpter said.

But she says that in order for these clinics to remain open, they have to bring in enough money.

“We have had incidents here, and there have been incidents at other vets, where people came in and they said they had the money and they didn’t, and then they walk out or they leave their pets and things like that, and so that’s why a lot of times they do ask for money upfront," Sumpter said.

She says there are some things you can do to make these unforeseen visits a little more affordable. Her advice includes utilizing pet insurance, starting an emergency fund or applying for CareCredit, which would allow pet owners to make payments.

"My niece pulled up CareCredit for me and they approved me for $11,000," said Terry Coletti, whose dogs recently needed emergency care.

Drake said, “I wish the vets… ER vets specifically could be just a little kinder with their pricing they’re very expensive."

