Widow of Detroit bishop continues Thanksgiving tradition of feeding 1,000 people

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Bishop J. Richard Evans and his wife Tenisia Evans of Divine Restoration Ministries in Detroit have been away food on Thanksgiving for years but this Thanksgiving it’s different because it’s the first one without the Bishop.

“My husband was a great visionary, Bishop was a great visionary and I know that he is smiling down, he’s seeing the vision still come to pass, and I’m just grateful to be a part of it,” Evans said.

Bishop J. Richard Evans, died earlier this year after a medical emergency.

“Where others have gone on with their lives, we’re still picking up the pieces,” Evans added.

Pastor Tenisia Evans says her husband was passionate about was giving back to the community.

Back in 2020, Bishop Evans and Pastor Evans started giving away one thousand free meals to people on Thanksgiving.

This Thanksgiving, the Evans family made sure to continue the tradition of giving out the food.

“Continuing the legacy is so near and dear to my heart, it’s like his spirit still be here with us and I know that’s what he would have wanted,” Evans said.

People came to the divine restoration ministries on Harper Avenue to get food and volunteers from the church also delivered meals to people including workers at local hospitals.

I spoke to one woman who came to get a Thanksgiving meal.

“This is a blessing, this church welcomed me with they arms open, just a blessing to have someone like that by our side and for our families,” said Pastor Tenisia Evans.

Bishop Evans and Pastor Tenisia Evans’s children were also involved in helping feed the community.

“I can definitely feel his spirit, his presence, he’s smiling saying thank you guys for doing something that I would’ve done,” said James Evans Jr.

The Evans children say they will continue to honor their father’s legacy through serving the community.

“Our children are here as well… to show them how we can be a part of giving back to the community and making sure that when we get older, they follow in our footsteps,” said Jenisia Evans.

