Wife of deported metro Detroit man to be guest at State of the Union address

1:57 PM, Jan 18, 2018
(WXYZ) - Cindy Garcia, whose undocumented husband was deported on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, will be a guest at both the State of the Union address and the State of the State address. 

Her state representative, Cara Clemente, asked her to come hear Gov. Rick Snyder's speech, and U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell invited her to see President Donald Trump in Washington D.C.

Cindy's husband, Jorge, was deported after living in Michigan for the past 30 years. Jorge and Cindy have two children who are United States citizens. 

