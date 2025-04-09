Will fluctuating gas prices impact summer travel for metro Detroiters?

Gas prices have been fluctuating significantly as of late, partially because of the tariffs that went into effect today. While prices have been relatively down as of late, they are expected to go up as the weather gets warmer.

Oil prices are as low as they've been in four years, but that is usually a sign of incoming economic downfall.

There's been mixed reactions to all of this. While some have noticed prices have declined a bit in recent days, most people we talked to have said their gas prices go up as summer approaches.

We asked several people overnight if the fluctuating gas prices would affect their summer travel.

“No. No. Not at all," said Redford resident Carey Franklin. "It used to when I was working, you know, full time. But, you know, now as far as being retired or whatever, it’s about enjoyment. So, the prices, you know, I’m taking a break from worrying about the economy and the prices, you know, being retired. It’s time to enjoy. So, it wouldn’t matter to me what the prices are. I’m gonna drive if I wanna drive. That’s what I’m gonna do.”

"When I’m traveling, I’m gonna have a motorcycle. It’s gonna have way better gas mileage than this thing. But, other than that, probably not," said Rochester resident Jon Williamson.

For now, the people we spoke to say they'll just have to wait and see what the general trend is going to be for the long term, and that will determine whether they'll cut back on travel.