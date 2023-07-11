Winans Academy of Performing Arts getting new life, bringing programs to Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — From an old Catholic girls high school to the longtime school of an iconic Detroit pastor, there’s now a new direction for the Winans Academy of Performing Arts.

School ended in mid-June and now Life Remodeled, the organization that transformed Durfee Innovation Society, is planning programs for the space that the entire community can enjoy.

“So, I say to Pastor Winans, thank you so much for the years you’ve been here,” Sandra Turner-Handy with the Denby Neighborhood Alliance said.

Chris Lambert with Life Remodeled said he’s proud of the Winans academy's work and the building’s historic roots.

“So for us to be able to fall in that tradition of two institutions that were really beacons of hope for academy, athletic and social advancement, and we carry that on now by making those opportunities available, not only for children but for residents of all ages,” Lambert said.

The 87,000-square-foot school that has educated students in the heart of the Denby neighborhood for 25 years will soon be transformed.

“Our three specialties have always been youth programs, health and human services and workforce development. And those are actually top three things that the Denby Neighborhood Alliance said they want in this space,” Lambert said.

The moment was bittersweet for the pastor with a big heart and huge roots.

“It is sad because we had plans to be here forever. We’ve been a school for over 25 years and this was a difficult decision to make, but it was necessary. But we still have Rutherford Winans Academy on the west side,” Pastor Marvin Winans of Perfecting Church Detroit said.

Lambert is honored to pick up the baton and help move the neighborhood forward just like Life Remodeled did with Durfee Innovation Society.

“The Winans reached out to us when they found out about our model and they said, that’s the kind of legacy we want to continue with this building. And so, we were very, very honored to be invited into this incredible space," Lambert said.

The goal is to find nonprofit organizations providing the best services that the neighborhood wants and making them a home in the former school.

Aside from a new elevator, some roof repair and a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning technician system, the building is in great shape and should be ready to go by February.