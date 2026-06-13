Windsor mayor and Canadian citizens weigh in on Gordie Howe Bridge delay

WINDSOR, Ontario (WXYZ) — Instead of a ribbon-cutting Friday on the new Gordie Howe International Bridge, the bridge sat empty.

The $4.7 billion mega-project connecting Detroit to Windsor, Ontario, promises to ease border congestion, boost the local economy and drive down travel costs.

Watch Darren Cunningham's video report below:

Gordie Howe International Bridge in political limbo

At the moment, the bridge is in political limbo. 7 News Detroit drove to Windsor to speak with the mayor and Canadian citizens about it.

Debbie and Iain Smith walked Windsor’s waterfront Friday afternoon.

They are dual citizens who travel between Grand Rapids and Toronto every couple of months to vacation and visit family. By now, they expected to have a new way to cross the border.

“We’re not happy. We’re not happy with what’s going on over there (in the U.S.),” Debbie Smith said.

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Iain Smith said, “We came in, and the toll to go through the tunnel is nine bucks. And I thought, 'man, they need that bridge to get there and get a little competition to drive the prices down.'”

But that competition is on hold. The Trump administration delayed Friday’s ribbon-cutting of the bridge over ongoing trade disputes, according to Windsor's mayor.

Iain Smith said, “There just seems to be a little bit of political leverage or theater around the negotiations, the tariffs and so on.”

Previous coverage: Gordie Howe Bridge opening delayed one day before planned ribbon cutting

Gordie Howe Bridge opening delayed one day before planned ribbon cutting

His wife added, “It’s kind of turned into a pay-to-play, which is Trump’s thing, and I’m not happy about it. Canada, I believe, paid for the new bridge. Did they not?"

"So, that bridge should be opening," she reasoned.

Debbie Smith's right. Canada fully financed the $4.7 billion bridge and plans to recoup that money through tolls over the next 30 years. After that, the U.S. and Canada will split toll revenue.

7 News Detroit spoke with Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens to find out exactly what is stalling the project.

“God only knows. Or I should I say Donald Trump only knows,” he said.

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Dilkens said a comprehensive trade agreement is already in place, but Washington is pushing for re-negotiations.

He said, “Donald Trump has cherry-picked steel and aluminum and autos and dairy and soft wood lumber and the list goes on and on and he wants to deal with each of those items independently, even though we have a comprehensive agreement. So, I have no idea what of those particular issues is sort of holding the opening of the Gordie Howe Bridge up.”

Related video: Gordie Howe's son reflects on new bridge adding to Mr. Hockey's legacy

Gordie Howe's son reflects on new bridge adding to Mr. Hockey's legacy

The mega-project was designed to ease major border congestion for truckers and logistics companies. Yoven Noyadoo transports supplies for the auto industry.

He said, “It’s really critical to have infrastructure that reduces downtime.”

Watch below: 2025 report visiting the site of the Gordie Howe International Bridge

As the Gordie Howe International Bridge nears completion, we visited the site to see the progress

Dilkens said, “Despite one man and his posture and the continued closure of the Gordie Howe bridge, nothing is going to divide Americans and Canadians. We’re gonna continue to work with each other. We’re going to continue to support one another and we will get this bridge open one day."