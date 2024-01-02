Winning $842.4 million Powerball ticket sold in Grand Blanc

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WXYZ) — The winner of the massive Powerball jackpot bought the ticket at Food Castle in Grand Blanc, according to the state lottery commission.

That prize totals $842.4 million and is the 10th largest in U.S. history. The commission said it has a lump-sum value of $425.2 million. Both amounts are before taxes.

The winner hasn't come forward just yet, according to the commission.

Tuesday afternoon, Jacob Nannoshi sold a Powerball ticket to Tony Nuculaj, who’s hoping to have the same fortune as the winner did on New Year's Day.

“It’s a lot of money," Nuculaj told 7 Action News. “Beautiful. It’s a blessing."

Nuculaj said he’s been coming to Food Castle on and off for seven years.

“That was a lucky day for (the winner). You never know. Maybe there’s chance that something could happen for me here too as well," he said.

Nannoshi, who manages Food Castle, said, "The odds are crazy. What are the odds? You know, it happens right here at my store?"

He said all day, there’s been nothing but buzz about the winning ticket ever since he woke up.

“This morning, I got a call and I got a bunch of text messages saying, 'Congratulations. Someone won the big Powerball,'" he recalled.

Nannoshi said he was a little shocked and has no idea who that winner could be, but he’s hoping it’s one of his regular customers. He sees that as a win for the community.

“I didn’t know it was up that high in the first place. It was weird to hear it. You hear it everywhere else, but like here — you know what I mean? It happened at my store. I was in disbelief," he explained.

The win means Food Castle also wins and will receive $50,000 for selling the winning ticket. Nannoshi said he plans to put the money to good use.

“Fix up or paint some stuff around the store maybe," he said.

Nannoshi said the store once sold a $300,000 ticket a couple years ago. So, could a winning prize this large ever be sold from this location again?

“I don’t doubt anything, man. It could happen again. I won’t be shocked. We got a lot of luck at this store," he said. “Best way to start the new year. Absolutely, 100%."

Profits from lottery ticket purchases go to help fund the School Aid Fund. Last month, the Michigan Lottery announced it received more than $1.3 billion for fiscal year 2023.