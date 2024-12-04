Winter driving safety: How to prepare your vehicle to keep the roads safe

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. (WXYZ) — As winter blankets Michigan in a stunning layer of snow, the excitement of a winter wonderland comes with its own set of challenges, especially when it comes to driving.

The icy roads can turn treacherous in an instant, making preparation for your vehicle essential for your safety and that of others.

Shawn Bryant, an experienced driver, emphasizes the need to prepare well before the cold sets in.

“As soon as it starts getting cold, you might walk out one day and start your car up and it might not start," Bryant said.

Peter Digennaro, another seasoned driver, said “I try to stay prepared.”

Matt Bancroft, the CEO of Official Towing in St. Clair Shores, has witnessed firsthand the consequences of winter driving.

“If it's icy, we'll have multiple car accidents — people are going too fast,” he explained, highlighting the dangers that arise when drivers are unprepared.

Bancroft, who drives a tow truck, has seen a range of accidents, from minor collisions to serious wrecks involving semitrucks.

“You see everything from semi's crashing to cars, elderly people. You feel real bad for them,” he shared, adding that these incidents can take an emotional toll.

One common factor he notices at crash scenes is the condition of tires.

“A lot of times we do notice, especially on spinouts, there’s always worn-out tires,” he noted, reinforcing the critical need for vehicle maintenance.

“The most important thing is the tires and the brakes. That’s the most important thing right there,” Bryant said.

At Mack Auto in Grosse Pointe Woods, the owner, Hassan "Sam" Rahal, stressed the necessity of regular inspections.

“They need to perform these kinds of inspections to prevent any issues in the cold weather,” he advised.

KEY WINTER WEATHER CHECKLIST



Ensure coolant levels are appropriate for freezing temperatures

Check transmission fluid, oil, wipers, lights and battery life

Most importantly, confirm that tires have adequate tread and that all vehicle lights are functioning correctly

Related: Know Before You Go: What you should have in your car for winter

Bryant reiterated the effects of cold weather.

“This weather here gets really cold. It affects your battery, your tires, your brakes. Make sure your oil change is good," Bryant said.

Digennaro added “I mainly get good tires on, especially if the car is front-wheel drive, good battery cables and a good battery.”

