Winter isn't over yet...more snow on the way overnight in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) - After a quiet but bright start to the work week, wintry changes are back in the forecast. A developing storm has winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories in effect from Montana into the Great Lakes. And while we are dry today, winter weather moves into Metro Detroit overnight and for your Tuesday morning drive.

The first snowflakes could fall overnight as early as 2 to 3 am. The greatest impact will be during the morning drive Tuesday with light to moderate snow falling during AM commute.

Snow will stay in the forecast through midday, becoming spotty in coverage Tuesday Afternoon.

As high push into the upper 30s, rain could mix in with the snow showers before changing back to snow showers Tuesday night.

Snow accumulations of 1-2 inches are possible Tuesday and Tuesday night. Periods of snow remain in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday.