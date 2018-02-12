Winter warm up on the way for metro Detroit

(WXYZ) - Nine. Nine days with clouds and snow. That was the weather over the last week plus. Not every day featured measurable snow. Some days had just a trace, but the records don't lie. It seems like the snow, clouds and cold are here forever. Or maybe not.

On Monday we break the snowy pattern, logging our first day since February 2nd without snow and only the second day without snow this month! Next we break the cold snap. After a cold start to the work week, temperatures climb into the 40s Wednesday and Thursday. The warmest day of the week will be Thursday with a high of 44 degrees. We'll melt snow day and night, as overnight lows Wednesday night hold in the middle 30s.

The map below shows the milder weather Thursday afternoon. More significant warmth remains to our south with highs in the 50s and 60s. With so much snow on the ground, getting that type of heat into Metro Detroit is unlikely.

Rain chances climb as temperatures rebound, but with a foot of snow on the ground, Metro Detroit is sure to remain blanketed in white with the warmth moves out and February cold returns into the weekend.