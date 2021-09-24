With so many streaming services, these are the best ways to save money

If you have Hulu, get ready to pay more per month. Beginning on Oct. 8, Hulu will raise the price for both its on-demand plans by $1. That might not seem like a lot, but it can all add up.

With so many streaming plans, we set out to figure out the best way to prioritize it all without blowing your budget. The first is to find some bundles.

Cora Hamilton of Detroit said she has the bundle with Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus for just $13.99 with ads, or $19.99 a month with no ads. She said Disney Plus alone would be $7.99

Viacom CBS just unveiled a Paramount Plus and Showtime streaming bundle at $9.99 a month, but you will have to watch some commercials.

HBO Max is another streaming service that offers plans with or without ads. It's $9.99 a month with ads, and $14.99 a month for no ads.

Temica Thomas of Detroit has ad-supported HBO, Showtime and Hulu. She also decided to trade-off on the free trials, as some can last weeks.

“If I know if it’s a period in time with just nothing I want to see, I’ll probably just cancel it for that period," she said.

Most subscriptions allow you to cancel without a penalty. It's a great option for binge-watching, but not so great if your favorite show drops weekly.

You should also check for carrier deals. If you buy an Apple product, you get Apple TV+ free for three months.

Metro by T-Mobile gets you Amazon Prime, which not only gets you free delivery but also streaming of movies, TV shows and Amazon originals.

The company is also offering AppleTV+ for a year through a promotional code.

T-Mobile's "magenta" and "magenta max" plans come with free Netflix.

Another option is to cut down on resolution. If you mainly watch on mobile devices or don't want to hit internet data caps, Netflix, for example, has a basic tier for $8.99 a month.

If you're in school, search for student discounts. College students can get Hulu for $1.99 a month, a 65% discount.

Another tip is to avoid paying for extras, such as live TV. You can always invest in a digital TV antenna to pick up local channels for free, or download free apps from your favorite station.

