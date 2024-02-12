With the NFL season now over, all eyes are set on Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Super Bowl LVIII has its champion with an overtime win and Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs do it once again.

The Chiefs won in walk-off fashion, with Mahomes finding Mecole Hardman for a three-yard touchdown for a 25-22 victory.

This was only the second time in the big game's 58-year history that the game went into overtime.

With the season officially over, all eyes now turn to Detroit.

The city recently released renderings showing how Downtown Detroit will be transformed for the upcoming NFL Draft.

The stage and a venue stretches from Campus Martius to the waterfront.

There's only ten weeks until the NFL Draft is here in Detroit.

Many are anxious to see who the Lions will be drafting this year and it's safe to say — trust Campbell’s plan.