79-year-old grandmother killed prior to arson in Westland home, police say

WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Westland neighborhood is shaken up after a violent series of events left a 79-year-old grandmother dead, according to a police.

Firefighters responded to a home on Calumet Court where smoke was billowing. Investigators said firefighters discovered a woman inside who had been murdered prior to the fire being set.

Resident Skylvar Flores told 7 News Detroit, "It's way too close to home."

Police arrested a man who neighbors identified as her grandson.

Another resident, Ben Lapinski said, “He lived there with his grandma for a good 10 years, and she always used to say he needs to get a job. So, they fought back and forth on that issues. But other issues, I would not expect this.”

Flores said, “I have no words. It’s sad. She didn’t deserve it.”

"I would never expect him to do something like to his grandma. She was the sweetest person ever. Like, we've talked many of years," she added.

Flores said, "I cut his grass pretty much weekly, or every other week. Talk to them all the time. Talk to grandma. Nothing out of the ordinary."

Lapinski said, "She was a good person. God bless her. I hope God looks favored on her."