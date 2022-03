(WXYZ) — Police have arrested a woman in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a Detroit mother last week.

They were searching for Shedrica Odessa Smith for the past several days, then confirmed Friday she was arrested.

Family members told 7 Action News on Monday that the victim died a hero after pushing her son out of harm's way. She was identified as Tiffany Watson-Vance.

Detroit police say the hit was intentional.

The family created a GoFundMe page to help with a proper burial.