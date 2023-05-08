Woman brings love of chess to Detroit youth from all backgrounds

(WXYZ) — Over the years, the game of chess has taken southeast Michigan by storm. It continues to be a growing sport as more and more players move up the rankings both locally and nationally.

But the checkered board game can also be a form of therapy for some.

7 Action news reporter Faraz Javed met up with a Detroit boy for a game of chess.

"You think you can beat me?” asked Javed.

"Yes!” said Orion Williams.

That’s the confidence of 8-year-old Orion Williams when challenging folks to a game of chess.

"We are going to shake hands. May the best man win,” said Javed.

Orion has been playing chess for the past three years.

"Sometimes, I like to play board games when I’m angry,” said Williams.

"Why do you get angry?” asked Javed.

"Well, I have autism,” said Williams.

Orion’s chess teacher Kayla Thomas says the game plays a huge role in helping Orion navigate life.

"Great sportsmanship, great attitude, and confidence,” said Kayla Thomas, chess teacher at Franklin Wright.

"I’m taking everything right now, I’m literally destroying you now. You took one piece of the board,” said Williams.

"I can’t believe it. I never thought I would hear that,” said Javed.

"He has improved every week, you know I teach the kids something different he catches on,” said Thomas.

Kayla has been playing Chess for 17 years and teaching the game to kids for the last ten years at Franklin Wright in Detroit. Her goal is to inspire young players, especially women.

"This is not something that’s traditional for African American women so this why I want to do something that’s different, also in other races, there are not many women that play Chess, so I want to beat all odds,” said Thomas.

"Growing up, did people understand your passion for playing Chess?” asked Javed.

"No, a lot of people just thought Chess was nothing, it's just a game. There is no benefit. But it's more than that,” said Thomas.

According to RookieRoad.com, on average experienced grandmasters can earn up to $3,000 a month from competitions and other sources. But Orion aspires to be among the elite making millions.

"Did you just checkmate me?” asked Javed.

"Yes, you can’t move anywhere, and you can’t stay there either... so that’s checkmate,” said Williams.

In the meantime, if you are looking for a chess teacher in Detroit, Thomas can be reached over email at kayla.thomas26@yahoo.com

