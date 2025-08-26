Woman dead, 5 hospitalized in house fire on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — One woman is dead, and five people, including a baby, were rescued from a house fire on Detroit's west side, the city's fire department tells us.

The fire started Tuesday just before 10 a.m. at a home in the 20000 block of San Juan Drive.

WATCH: DFD officials provide update after 1 dead, 5 hospitalized in fatal fire

WATCH: DFD officials provide update after 1 dead, 5 hospitalized in fatal fire

Firefighters got the scene and found a woman's body in the home.

Five people were rescued from the fire, and all of those people have been hospitalized for smoke inhalation and burns:



A 1-year-old baby, who was thrown out the window by a neighbor who ran into the home to help people

A 3 -year-old and a 14-year-old, both of which were rescued from the home. DFD says that both those victims are in critical condition

An adult man and an adult woman were also rescued from the home. The man rescued himself from the home. The woman is the mother of the baby that was thrown

The 1-year-old and the adults are all expected to make a full recovery

Web Extra: Neighbor speaks on fatal fire at home on San Juan Drive

Web Extra: Neighbor gives emotional interview after house fire on San Juan

Officials have not yet identified the woman who died in the fire.

VIDEO FROM THE SCENE

Chopper video of fire on San Juan

The cause of this fire is still being investigated. DFD's personal guidance unit was also at the scene for the mental health of the first responders, being that this was the second fatal fire that DFD responded to this morning.

In the first fire, a man and a dog passed away at a home in the 4000 block of Clippert, also on the city's west side.

Footage of the aftermath of that first fire

Deadly house fire Clippert

This is a developing story. Stay with 7 News Detroit for more information.