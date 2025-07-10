Woman dies after being stabbed by co-worker at Eastpointe McDonald's

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — One woman is dead after being stabbed by her co-worker following a fight at an Eastpointe McDonald's, police tell us.

We're told the incident happened just before 8 a.m., as police got the call to investigate a stabbing and a ''shot fired' complaint shortly thereafter.

Investigators say that the co-workers were fighting, with one of them sent home early. That co-worker returned to McDonald's with a knife and proceeded to stab the employee she had had a prior dispute with it.

Police say that a customer with a gun saw this dispute and fired a shot to attempt to stop it. No one was struck by the bullet.

The woman stabbed was rushed to a local hospital, where she died from her stab wounds.

The co-worker who attacked her tried to flee the scene, but was shortly detained and taken into custody.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office is now reviewing the case; Witnesses of this incident are asked to contact Detective Showers at (586)445-9415.