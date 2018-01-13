Woman fatally shot near Eastern Michigan University, police looking for suspects

Two men entered an apartment at the University Green complex on Thursday and reportedly shot two people, stole some items and ran away.
A woman, identified as 25-year-old Marissa Joy Edmunds, was found deceased from a gunshot wound from the head. A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound n the second floor common hallway and was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Edmunds was employed by a local pizza restaurant until leaving recently for other opportunities in the Ann Arbor area.
If you have any additional information regarding this case, contact Lt. Deric Gress at 734-482-9847 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
Share Article
Share Article
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.