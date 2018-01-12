YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) -

Police in Ypsilanti are looking for at least two men after a deadly apartment shooting and robbery near Eastern Michigan University.

Police tell 7 Action News in a press release that two or three men entered an apartment at the University Green complex on Green Road, near Leforge and North Huron River Drive, at 11:20 p.m. Thursday. Officers say the men shot two people, stolen some items then ran away.

One of the victims died, the other is in the hospital in critical condition. Neither victim was an EMU student.

Police are looking for two to three young men, but have only release vague descriptions of them. Anyone with information should call the Ypsilanti Police Department at (734) 483-9510.