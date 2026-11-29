DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — A woman was found fatally stabbed Friday night at an apartment complex on Detroit's east side, according to the Detroit Police Department.

Police said officers were dispatched to the 400 block of East Warren Avenue around 8:25 p.m. on Nov. 27 after receiving a report of an incident. When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from what appeared to be multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are treating the case as a homicide. The Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit is leading the investigation, which remains active and ongoing. Police noted that the information released is preliminary and subject to change as detectives continue to gather evidence.

Authorities have not released the victim's identity, and no information about a possible suspect was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP, Detroit Rewards TV, or the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260.