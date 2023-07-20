Woman in custody after 2 young children were left alone near Madison Heights school

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Madison Heights police are investigating after two unaccompanied children were found July 14 near a dumpster outside of a high school in Madison Heights.

For driving instructor John Belyea, it was a stunning discovery behind Lamphere High School.

It was Saturday at about 1 p.m. when Belyea and some students decided to enter the building to use the bathroom. Their actions leading to a determination the children were left alone in car seats.

After hearing cries he thought came from cats, he quickly found the sound coming from two small children.

“As soon as I turn, I’m like there they are,” Belyea said.

“That’s when I realized they were abandoned. I called Madison Heights police, and within seconds they were here. It was amazing and they did a great job securing the scene.”

Once on the scene, officers found two children, a 2-year-old and a 4-week-old, alone and seated in car seats.

It’s unknown why they were left at that specific location, but we’ve learned the parents of the children were located.

Law enforcement sources say a note was also left with them and prosecutors confirm the children’s mother, Hannah Belle Swegles, 20, is now in custody. She has been charged with two counts of child abandonment and two counts of second degree child abuse. CPS is now involved in the case.

The children were taken to a local hospital for evaluation and are listed in stable condition.

“I feel very fortunate, but feel bad for kids and parents about what happened. I have my own kids and they are my world," Belyea said. "I want to cry. It’s heartbreaking because someone did actually do that.”

The incident, police say is not connected to the Lamphere School District.

The investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Sergeant Hartunian at 248-837-2737 or the Madison Heights Police Department at 248-585-2100.