Woman injured in stabbing at Dunkin' Donuts in Lincoln Park; suspect in custody

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police are investigating after a stabbing inside a downriver Dunkin' Donuts on Tuesday that injured one customer.

We're told the customer was transported to a local hospital with stab wounds after what appears to be a random attack.

Dunkin' Donuts customer Dale Nickrand is expressing his shock after his routine stop for coffee on Dix in Lincoln Park turned into a frightening experience.

WXYZ Dunkin' Donuts scene

“I’m like what’s going on? Five, six cop cars. I peeked inside and saw them tending to someone on the floor it looked like," said Nickrand.

A worker inside the Dunkin' Donuts did not want to go on camera, but said a woman who came in at about 10:30 a.m. was stabbed by another man who entered the business shortly after.

WXYZ Dale Nickrand, customer

Police say they were able to arrest the man a few blocks away after an employee called 9-1-1.

According to police, the victim was stabbed multiple times and taken to a nearby hospital; she remains stable. The motive for the attack is unknown.

WXYZ Shawn, customer

“Little close to home. Crazy something like that would happen here," said Shawn, another customer.

Police on scene also spent time talking with workers, gathering information about how this unfolded.

A worker told us their surveillance cameras did not record the assault, but the suspect was previously known for trying to steal tips when entering the donut shop.

“The craziness in the world. This is nuts. You got to watch your back all the time. Be alert all the time," said Nickrand.

Lincoln Park police have not yet said how soon charges could come.

