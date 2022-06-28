DETROIT (WXYZ) — A woman was killed during an apparent home invasion in Detroit Tuesday afternoon.

Police say at least one of the intruders was related to the victim. They said the victim may not have been the intended target.

“All of the parties seem to know each other. It’s very possible she was not the intended target. Everything is early now. We just don’t know enough.” Detroit Police Department Chief James White said.

Police say they have taken three people into custody after the deadly shooting on Minock Street near Cathedral Street around 2:30 p.m. Police are currently gathering evidence and talking with those in custody.

Police confirm the 32-year-old woman was related to one of two 17-year-old intruders. They also confirmed that the victim's husband shot and wounded one intruder, who is critically injured.

“The husband is also in custody. We are investigating him. We are investigating him on another homicide. It’s a very complicated situation. We don’t know what led to this violence today. Very tragic loss of life for a 32-year-old female victim,” the chief said.

Police want anyone who knows more about this case to contact them at 313-596-5200.