DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 25-year-old woman is dead and a man is recovering after a double shooting on Detroit’s east side Tuesday evening.

Detroit police say the shooting happened around 5:25 p.m. near East Outer Drive and Anglin, in the area of Conant Street and Seven Mile Road.

Family and friends identified the woman who was killed as Rayn Byrd, a 25-year-old mother of a young son. A man in his 40s was also shot and is expected to survive.

WATCH 7 News Detroit reporter Tiarra Braddock's story in the media player below:

Woman killed, man injured in shooting on Detroit’s east side

Police have not released information about a possible motive and have not said how the two victims may have been connected.

For neighbors, the shooting has been difficult to process.

Zoni Hall, who lives next door to where the shooting happened, said she was devastated when she learned Byrd had been killed.

“I’m in disbelief. I can’t believe that this even happened. I just can’t understand that this could happen to her. Someone that is so bubbly with life,” Hall said.

Although Hall was not home when the shooting occurred, she said she rushed back after hearing what happened and was met by a large police presence.

“It’s just like unreal, it feels unreal, you know,” Hall said.

Loved ones say Byrd leaves behind a 3-year-old son.

“A phenomenal mom. Most people would say awesome, I would say phenomenal,” Hall said.

Byrd’s older sister also shared a statement remembering her.

“She was loved by everyone who encountered her and she was the life of the party and also hilarious,” her sister said.

Hall echoed those sentiments. “She was loved by so many,” Hall said.

As Detroit police continue investigating, Hall is urging anyone who may have seen something or captured video to come forward.

“I’m asking anybody with Ring cameras that stay over there where it happened at to please share that information for this family so we can get closure and healing for them,” Hall said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detroit police. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Police have not announced any arrests in the case.