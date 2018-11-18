Woman nearly killed in tragic accident wins 10th annual Dancing With the Detroit Stars

(WXYZ) - A woman who nearly died in a tragic accident is the winner of the 10th annual Dancing with the Detroit Stars.

Alexandria Riley took part in the competition to raise money for the South Oakland Shelter.

Riley was forced to have one of her legs amputated 12 years ago.

She was side-swiped by a vehicle along I-75 that did not stop. Riley went off the road and into the median.

Her car flipped over four times.

“Actually, my mom named me Alexandria. The meaning of Alexandria is 'helper to mankind.' I try to live up to that, the best that I possibly can,” she says proudly.

Riley is the new Chief Development Officer for the City of Pontiac. She’s also a real estate professional and an accomplished builder.