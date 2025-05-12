Woman-owned business in Ferndale helps new mothers navigate postpartum challenges

FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A unique business in Ferndale is working to make the transition into motherhood easier and less isolating for women by providing comprehensive postpartum support services.

The Fourth Tri Sanctuary on Woodward Avenue offers a space where mothers can go with their babies to get the care and support they need after giving birth.

Showering new moms with love and support

"We created something that doesn't exist in our country," co-founder Kacee Must said. "It is a postpartum space that brings all of the things that you could possibly need during the postpartum period, which is 0 to 12 months, to you all under one roof."

Must, a yoga instructor and owner of Citizen Yoga, started the business with her hair stylist of 10 years. The pair noticed a significant gap in support for families and women after childbirth, and they opened their doors in February 2024.

"I think we're sending parents the message to slow down, and that community and support is essential," said Melissa Scodellaro, co-founder and president of the Fourth Tri Sanctuary.

At the facility, trained staff and doulas teach mothers essential skills like bathing and feeding their babies. The space also allows mothers to relax, nap, eat, exercise and connect with other moms.

The sanctuary has helped more than 900 mothers since opening, with plans to expand to seven more facilities in the next three years.

"This place holds such a special place in my heart," Emily Sayig of Royal Oak said.

Sayig heard about the business through Must at Citizen Yoga and was one of the very first moms to sign up for services. But in 2023, she experienced the devastating loss of her first baby at full term due to complications during delivery.

"We had about eight hours with our daughter, Willow," Sayig said.

Sayig had planned to go to the Fourth Tri Sanctuary with her daughter but instead participated in the infant loss groups, where she found healing.

It was also one of many services offered for free through the the Fourth Tri Sanctuary Foundation, and the experience inspired her to help moms like her.

"As hard as it was to be here and talk about it the first few months, it’s also so special to have a spot where everybody really does get it,” Sayig said.

Today, Sayig is the secretary of the foundation and six weeks ago, she gave birth to another girl named Drew.

Right now, moms can use their HSA and FSA accounts to pay for all services. The co-founders are also working on having their services covered by insurance. Additionally, the business also frequently partners with Birth Detroit as a way to reach more families.

"We know that this seems like a luxury, but this should be the standard of care that we all receive as new parents," Must said.

