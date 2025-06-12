Woman shot by DPD after she allegedly opened fire on repo driver, sources say

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police sources tell 7 News Detroit that an officer shot a woman Thursday afternoon after she allegedly opened fire on a repo driver.

The shooting happened near Nottingham and Morang on the city's east side.

We're told the repo driver was in the process of towing the woman's vehicle when she reportedly started shooting at him.

Sources say officers witnessed the woman shooting at him and opened fire on her, striking the woman.

No word yet on the condition of the female suspect. No officers were reportedly injured.

We spoke with the repo driver, who is shaken up, but doing OK. The repo company tells 7 News Detroit they also had a similar incident on Wednesday in Eastpointe.

