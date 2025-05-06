Woman shot & killed, man shot in incident on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — One woman was killed and another man was shot in an incident on Detroit's East Side.

WATCH: DPD speaks on fatal shooting on Detroit's East Side

Captain John Stewart from the ninth precinct of the Detroit Police Department says they got a ShotSpotter notification just before 4 a.m. this morning at a home in the 13000 block of Pinewood Street, near 7 Mile and Gratiot.

Officers found a woman in her 20s who had been shot and killed.

When police got to the home, a man exited the residence, saying he was shot before being privately transported to the hospital. He is in stable condition. The relationship between the woman killed and the man is unknown at this time.

What led up to the incident is unclear: police says there was an incident, shots were fired and multiple vehicles fled the location.

As of 6:15 a.m., no one is in custody in regards to this incident.

There is not believed to be a threat to the public at this time; anyone with information on this incident is asked to reach out to DPD's Homicide Division or call 1-800-SpeakUp.