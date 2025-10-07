Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Woman who helped name Tigers mascot 'Paws' joins fans for ALDS Game 3

Mary Ellen Vultaggio came up with the name for a contest 30 years ago
Among the tens of thousands of Detroit Tigers fans attending Game 3 of the American League Division Series in Detroit on Tuesday was Mary Ellen Vultaggio, who has a unique connection to the team's beloved mascot.
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Among the tens of thousands of Detroit Tigers fans attending Game 3 of the American League Division Series was Mary Ellen Vultaggio, who has a unique connection to the team's beloved mascot.

Thirty years ago, Vultaggio entered a contest that would forever link her to Tigers history when she suggested the name for the team's mascot.

Watch Ruta Ulcinaite's video report below:

"I was at a Big Boy at 12 and Hoover (roads), we were having dinner and they had these things to make out and I wrote down a few names and stuffed it in the box," Vultaggio said.

Mary Ellen Vultaggio
Her winning entry was simple but perfect: "Paws."

For her creative contribution, Vultaggio received free tickets to a game at Tigers Stadium, a jersey with "Paws" on the back and memories that have lasted a lifetime.

Mary Ellen Vultaggio with her photo of the jersey she received 30 years ago
"I can't believe it either. I didn't think it would stick, or they would change mascots, you never know," said Vultaggio, who describes herself as a "baseball maniac."

Now, whenever she sees the Tigers' furry mascot, she has a special memory to cherish. As she headed to the playoff game Tuesday, Vultaggio joined fellow fans hoping to create another memorable moment with a Tigers victory.

Mary Ellen Vultaggio showing off the tickets she won for her winning suggestion for "Paws"
The ALDS continues with Game 4 at Comerica Park, with the pre-game block party starting at noon. Fans do not need game tickets to attend the celebration outside the stadium.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

