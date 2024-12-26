Woman with 2 kids in the car shot along I-94 near Harper in Detroit

Michigan State Police say a woman was shot at random while driving along I-94 on Detroit's east side early Thursday morning.

According to MSP, it happened in the area of westbound I-94 at Harper around 1:40 a.m. Police say two kids were in the car.

The woman was driving an SUV and called police to report that she'd been shot. They found multiple bullet holes in the vehicle, and the woman was hit once. She was taken to the hospital. The two children are not hurt and family came to take them.

The SUV stayed on I-94 for hours and the doors stayed open while investigators searched for evidence.

Troopers also found possible shell casings on the shoulder of the freeway.

Police say they have no idea why the woman and two kids were shot at while driving, and there's no suspect or suspect vehicle information. Anyone with information is asked to call MSP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.