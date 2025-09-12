Women report alleged creeper, liquid on their backsides at local Kroger store

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Farmington Hills police arrested a man accused of following women around a Kroger store and discharging an unknown liquid onto the back of their pants.

The incidents reportedly happened at the 11 Mile and Middlebelt roads location. The suspect, 20-year-old Deon Otis Grant, has been charged with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

“The victim reported that when she was inside the store, she noticed that there was a gentleman that kept in close proximity to her, even though she moved throughout different parts of the store. Every time she turned around, that individual was very close to her," Lt. Mark Kelley told 7 News Detroit.

He said the first incident happened Sept. 4 and that the woman felt something on her butt.

“She felt an unknown liquid on the back of her pants. She wasn’t sure if it came from the ceiling or something inside the store,” Kelley explained.

After she talked with friends, he said the woman reported the incident to Farmington Hills police the next day.

After police alerted the store and conducted surveillance, investigators said store employees spotted the suspect on Monday.

Grant allegedly did the same thing to another woman just minutes before he was captured.

“We were able to obtain clothing from both victims. That evidence has since been sent to the lab for testing,” the lieutenant explained.

Investigators are awaiting the results to determine what that unknown liquid is. 7 News Detroit spoke with shoppers about the incidents.

“I shop here all the time. It’s kind of scary just to know that it’s people in this area that is targeting woman like that,” Sophia Whitehead said.

Each shopper expressed they already have a heightened level of awareness.

“I just think it’s scary. I think you should be able to go into the grocery store any time of day, get what you need for yourself and for your family and not feel so concerned about that. It’s not the first situation that I’ve heard of. There was another one at a Walmart where someone tried to hand her something and there was something on the plastic covering, so it’s happening more and more, and it’s incredibly concerning,” Kristy Harcarufka said.

“We’re living in some difficult times and I think people need to really be careful. I’ve heard of some type of liquids in other instances, but nothing like that.”

Anyone who believes they’re the victim of a crime is encouraged to call police.

“Please speak out. Tell somebody. Report it to us. That’s probably the hardest thing for a lot of victims to do is to come forward, but we encourage to at least talk to somebody and let us know and we can investigate it from there and prosecute, if necessary,” Kelley advised.

Grant was released on a $10,000 personal bond. His next court date is Sept. 19.

