Women’s non-profit buys home to fight human trafficking

(WXYZ) — A group of women are taking on the fight against human trafficking. The mission of their non-profit is to save young women on the streets, before they can become victims.

“It happened to me and I was fortunate enough to escape, but others have died or are still in danger,” says survivor Lauren Sowell.

Sowell is part of a group led by Miracle Nored, who recently purchased a home for women ages 18-21 to live in. The undisclosed location is currently being renovated and will be providing safe shelter by Christmas.

“This is a calling and we are determined to save lives,” says Nored.

Nored runs the group Love Walk Social Cafe and believes it’s crucial to help rescue girls before someone can lure them into the life of human trafficking.

The home could also be used to help women who are already victimized get away.

Through community contacts the women are planning to locate those at risk and offer free shelter, counseling, and other services.

For more info for those who need help, or those who want to donate, please call (313) 458-7859 or visit the website LWSC3.org .