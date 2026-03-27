Wood duck named Michigan's official state duck

(WXYZ) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a bill that makes the Wood Duck the official state duck of Michigan.

The bill, introduced first by State Rep. Albas Farhat from Dearborn, designated the wood duck as the official state duck.

In 2025, the bill passed through the State House by a vote of 92-17 and then on Wednesday, it was passed in the State Senate by a vote of 31-4. It was signed by Whitmer on Thursday.

The duck was nearly extinct in the early 1900s, but has been a conversation success as there are an estimated 100,000 wood ducks in Michigan.