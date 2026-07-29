Woodward ramp to I-696 reopens this week, Southfield Road ramp to westbound I-696 set to close this weekend

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — More traffic frustration is coming to the morning commute in Oakland County. Another set of ramp closures is expected on I-696 this weekend, all part of the Restore the Reuther Project.

But it's not all bad news; some drivers will finally see relief with the Woodward ramps re-opening.

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Watch Kiara Hay's report below

Southfield Road ramp to westbound I-696 set to close for weekend construction

The Woodward ramp to westbound I-696 reopens tomorrow night, with that ramp being closed since early June. Then on Friday morning, drivers need to plan ahead for the Southfield Road ramp to westbound I-696 to close.

The opening is happening at 5 p.m. tomorrow, but it's a give-and-take, with the Woodward ramp opening and the Southfield ramp four miles down closing. The orange barrels are set to go up there Friday at 9 a.m.

Another change that i think people will like is starting next week, the west bound 696 ramp letting you off at woodward will re-open, giving you quicker access to the zoo and downtown Ferndale. That’s happening next Thursday at 9 a.m., but the access to Southfield Road will be closing friday at 9 am.

We spoke to one driver overnight, who is frustrated with the back-and-forth.

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"It's horrible. It's horrible. I don't have the income to, to spend the extra gas because now instead of getting off in this area," Star said. "I have to go another 4 or 5 miles down the road. And turn around and come back. That's crazy...you don't know where you're supposed to get on or where you're supposed to get off because it's always changing."

If you miss the Woodward exit, the next one when Southfield closes will be Orchard Lake, which is eight miles away.