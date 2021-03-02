Work on SB I-75 bridge over 13 Mile begins today with traffic shift

(WXYZ) — Work on the southbound I-75 bridge over 13 Mile will begin on Tuesday in Madison Heights. It's the latest work in the massive I-75 modernization project, which picked back up over the weekend.

Starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday and lasting until 3 p.m., the northbound and southbound lanes of I-75 will have only one lane open between 14 Mile and 12 Mile while crews install a traffic shift.

By the end of the day, two lanes of southbound I-75 will be maintained on the northbound side of the freeway from 14 Mile to 12 Mile. The exits will remain open.

Then, on Wednesday around 10 p.m., 13 Mile will be closed under I-75, to allow for crews to safely demolish the bridge and begin excavation work for new bridge supports. 13 Mile will have one lane open in each direction under I-75 by 5 a.m. on March 8.

Also, both the eastbound and westbound I-696 ramps to southbound I-75 are now closed. Also, the entrance and exit ramps along southbound I-75 from south of I-696 to 8 Mile are closed. Both of those will last through the end of the 2021 construction season.