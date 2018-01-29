World War II veteran's trunk returned to his family thanks to metro Detroit woman

A Dearborn woman who had stumbled upon a World War II trunk, with someone else's precious belongings inside, has now been able to return it to a very grateful family.

Charlotte Smith found the trunk as she was going through her late father's belongings. It had the name Lt. Junior Grade Kenneth Crothers on it. Inside, there were documents, uniforms and hand written notes from 1944.

Smith put out a plea on Facebook in hopes of returning the special treasure. Just a few hours after Action News aired her story, Amy Crothers, Kenneth Crothers' granddaughter, says a friend saw it on wxyz.com.

"She came up to me and said, do you have a Kenneth Crothers in your family?," says Amy.

Amy shared the story with her uncle, Kenneth's son. Once he saw the hand written notes, he knew right away it belonged to their Kenneth Crothers. He gave Action News a call and we put the Crothers family in touch with Charlotte Smith.

We were there as they got to meet and see the trunk for the first time. It's something they had no idea even existed.

"I was about 4 years old when he passed away. This is a window into part of his life. It's real special ... something incredible," says Richard Crothers, Kenneth Crothers' grandson.

Amy says, "For us to finally have this piece of special history where it belongs, we could not be more thankful to Charlotte and WXYZ."

Charlotte Smith doesn't know how that trunk ended up with her dad. She's just glad it got back to the right family.

"I would want it back if it was my family. I was raised by great parents who taught me to do

the right thing. It's just the right thing to do," says Smith.



Kenneth Crothers has two surviving sons. The trunk will now be shared with them before going back to his grandchildren.