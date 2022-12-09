World’s largest kinara to be unveiled during Detroit Kwanzaa celebration 

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The world’s largest kinara is set to be unveiled during the Motor City Kwanzaa Celebration in Downtown Detroit later this month.

According to a press release from the Downtown Detroit Partnership, the 30-foot tall Kwanzaa kinara will be on display to honor the seven-day celebration of African American culture and heritage.

The kinara will be located at Campus Martius Park and revealed after the celebration on December 26 at Beacon Park. It will be on display through January 1.

The monument is thanks to a collaboration with the DDP, Alkebu-Ian Village, Councilman Scott Benson, the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History and the City of Detroit.

“The Downtown Detroit Partnership is proud to welcome and host the Motor City Kwanzaa Celebration at Beacon Park and the Kinara Lighting at Campus Martius Park, and to serve as sponsor and fiduciary for this important part of our community’s heritage from the beginning of this incredible collaboration with amazing partners. This is just one more example of the way our public spaces embrace the community’s spirit,” said Eric Larson, CEO of Downtown Detroit Partnership, in a press release.

The Motor City Kwanzaa Celebration will be held from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Beacon Park. Following the event, the lighting of the kinara will take place at Campus Martius Park from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.