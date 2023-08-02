Watch Now
WWE SummerSlam Superstore opens Thursday in Downtown Detroit with meet-and-greets

WWE
Posted at 11:35 AM, Aug 02, 2023
WWE SummerSlam is happening in Detroit this weekend, the biggest WWE event of the summer.

Fans looking to get merchandise early and avoid lines will have a chance at the SummerSlam Superstore in Downtown Detroit.

It's located inside the 1001 Woodward building, right in the heart of Campus Martius. They will have exclusive SummerSlam merchandise, including championship titles, apparel, collectibles, mini-titles and more.

The store is open Thursday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. o 10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will also be meet-and-greets with WWE superstars leading up to the event.

The schedule is below for meet-and-greets

Riddick Moss and Emma
Thursday, Aug. 3 – 3 p.m.

Zoey Stark
Thursday, Aug. 3 – 6 p.m.

Omos
Friday, Aug. 4 – Noon

Bronson Reed
Friday, Aug. 4 – 6 p.m.

Tommaso Ciampa
Sunday, Aug. 6 – 11:30 a.m.

The meet-and-greets must have a wristband, which can be picked up at the store when it opens on Thursday.

