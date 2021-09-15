WXYZ anchor Carolyn Clifford being inducted into Michigan Broadcasting Hall of Fame

(WXYZ) — WXYZ anchor Carolyn Clifford is being inducted into the Michigan Broadcasting Hall of Fame today.

Carolyn is an 18-time Emmy Award winning journalist who anchors the 4, 6, and 11 p.m. newscasts. Carolyn has been welcomed into metro Detroit homes as a trusted journalist since 2002. During her career at WXYZ, she’s interviewed Oprah Winfrey, Robin Roberts and Barbara Walters. Her proudest moment was when she was the only Michigan anchor invited to interview President Barack Obama at the White House.

Carolyn’s passion, though, is helping the Detroit community whenever she can. She's worked closely with several non-profit organizations including First Step, which provides services for victims of domestic violence, Warrior Women, which helps homeless women regain their footing, and Beyond Basics, which is fighting to stop illiteracy especially in the city.

“We’re so proud of Carolyn for her induction into the Michigan Broadcasting Hall of Fame. It is a well-deserved honor. Carolyn is an incredibly talented journalist. Her commitment in-front and behind the camera is second to none. Carolyn’s work ethic, commitment to family and to the Detroit community speaks volumes to who she is. From everyone at WXYZ, congratulations!” said Mike Murri, vice president and general manager of WXYZ.

WXYZ is the very station she grew up watching. “It’s like a dream come true,” says Carolyn.

