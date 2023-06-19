WXYZ honored with 9 awards at the 45th annual Michigan Emmy Awards

DETROIT (WXYZ) — WXYZ was honored Saturday night with nine Emmy awards by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences – Michigan chapter at its 45th annual Emmy Awards ceremony at the Motor City Casino Sound Board Theater.
Congratulations to the winners! See the full list below!
News Excellence
Kennan Oliphant
Overall Excellence
WXYZ Team
Newscast - Morning/Daytime/Evening - Larger Market
Oxford: One Year Later
- Becca Slaughter
- Jerrod Stoddard
- Carolyn Clifford
- Dave LewAllen
Historical/Cultural - News
The Fifth Little Girl
- Carolyn Clifford
- John Ciolino
Politics/Government - News
Dark Money Drama: Inside Warren Politics
- Heather Catallo
- Johnny N. Sartin Jr.
- Tracy Wujack
Special Event Coverage
Woodward Dream Cruise
- Marie-Terese Gould
- Matthew Bellehumeur
- Andrzej Milosz
- Nikolas Tyckowski
- Reid Neumann
- Elizabeth Hagar
- Nick Leix
Anchor Weather
- Kevin Jeanes
Reporter - Investigative
- Heather Catallo
Reporter - Specialty Assignment
- Ameera David