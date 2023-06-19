Watch Now
News

Actions

WXYZ honored with 9 awards at the 45th annual Michigan Emmy Awards

GettyImages-460164098_1437066901029_21525658_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
Copyright Getty Images
Ethan Miller
GettyImages-460164098_1437066901029_21525658_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
Posted at 12:12 PM, Jun 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-19 12:12:47-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — WXYZ was honored Saturday night with nine Emmy awards by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences – Michigan chapter at its 45th annual Emmy Awards ceremony at the Motor City Casino Sound Board Theater.

Congratulations to the winners! See the full list below!

News Excellence
Kennan Oliphant

Overall Excellence
WXYZ Team

Newscast - Morning/Daytime/Evening - Larger Market

Oxford: One Year Later

  • Becca Slaughter
  • Jerrod Stoddard
  • Carolyn Clifford
  • Dave LewAllen

Historical/Cultural - News

The Fifth Little Girl

  • Carolyn Clifford
  • John Ciolino

Politics/Government - News

Dark Money Drama: Inside Warren Politics

  • Heather Catallo
  • Johnny N. Sartin Jr.
  • Tracy Wujack

Special Event Coverage

Woodward Dream Cruise

  • Marie-Terese Gould
  • Matthew Bellehumeur
  • Andrzej Milosz
  • Nikolas Tyckowski
  • Reid Neumann
  • Elizabeth Hagar
  • Nick Leix

Anchor Weather

  • Kevin Jeanes

Reporter - Investigative

  • Heather Catallo

Reporter - Specialty Assignment

  • Ameera David
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Good morning Detroit: Send us your video & be on TV