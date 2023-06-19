WXYZ honored with 9 awards at the 45th annual Michigan Emmy Awards

DETROIT (WXYZ) — WXYZ was honored Saturday night with nine Emmy awards by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences – Michigan chapter at its 45th annual Emmy Awards ceremony at the Motor City Casino Sound Board Theater.

Congratulations to the winners! See the full list below!

News Excellence

Kennan Oliphant

Overall Excellence

WXYZ Team

Newscast - Morning/Daytime/Evening - Larger Market

Oxford: One Year Later



Becca Slaughter

Jerrod Stoddard

Carolyn Clifford

Dave LewAllen

Historical/Cultural - News

The Fifth Little Girl



Carolyn Clifford

John Ciolino

Politics/Government - News

Dark Money Drama: Inside Warren Politics



Heather Catallo

Johnny N. Sartin Jr.

Tracy Wujack

Special Event Coverage

Woodward Dream Cruise



Marie-Terese Gould

Matthew Bellehumeur

Andrzej Milosz

Nikolas Tyckowski

Reid Neumann

Elizabeth Hagar

Nick Leix

Anchor Weather



Kevin Jeanes

Reporter - Investigative



Heather Catallo

Reporter - Specialty Assignment

