WXYZ-TV wins 2025 McCree Journalism Award for investigative report

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Press Association named WXYZ-TV a winner in the 50th annual Wade H. McCree Advancement of Justice Awards.

A panel of four judges representing law and media chose WXYZ-TV’s “Improper conduct by a powerful probate judge” to be awarded one of the honors. The honored stories are headlined:‘ I’m a new racist.’ Local judge removed from docket after court official shares audio recordings and 'I'm a new racist.' New recordings surface as investigation into Oakland County judge continues.

WXYZ-TV investigative reporter Heather Catallo, videographer Johnny Sartin, Jr., and video editor Randy Lundquist worked on the project. News Director Tim Kochenderer was also cited by the organization in the award.

The McCree awards are determined by the informative level of journalism and the impact on improving legal and law enforcement systems. The awards were presented to the winners at the 2025 Michigan Journalism Hall of Fame dinner on April 13.

7 Investigator Heather Catallo has been investigating problems in Michigan's guardianship system since 2017. To see stories from her reporting on probate laws, go here: https://www.wxyz.com/probate .