WXYZ, WMYD congratulates Local Media Account Executives of the Year!

It’s been a long-standing tradition to recognize the WXYZ and WMYD Local Media Account Executives of the year, and this year was even more special as we welcome our team back to the station.

2021 was a fantastic year for both WXYZ and WMYD, exceeding all revenue goals.

While there’s no “I” in team but there are individuals that make a mark through their own personal performance.

We are excited to announce Matt Joseph as our 2021 WXYZ Local Media Account Executive of the year! Matt is a two-time winner of the prestigious award.

(WXYZ)

We are equally excited to announce Alex Movsesyan as our 2021 WMTD Account Executive to the year. Congratulations gentlemen!