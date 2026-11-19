Yale Public Schools is taking action after allegations of bullying and hazing involving the Yale High School wrestling team.

In a letter to parents on Wednesday, Superintendent Kurt Sutton said the district recently received a report of bullying and hazing, and launched an internal investigation and contacted law enforcement.

Watch below: Hazing investigation into wrestling team at Yale High School

High school hazing investigation

According to the letter, during the investigation, officials uncovered allegations of bullying and hazing on overnight trips by the wrestling team.

"Bullying and hazing of any kind are unacceptable and stand in direct opposition to the values of Yale Public Schools," Sutton said in a letter.

The district will be opening a Title IX investigation into the allegations, and also said that police are investigating. Because it involves minors and a police investigation, the district said it can't share more details.

In the wake of the allegations, the school has suspended all overnight travel for the wrestling program until further notice.

"I ask for your understanding as we respect the privacy of the students involved and allow the investigative and legal processes to move forward properly," Sutton said in the letter. "I will share updates as appropriate and legal, keeping in mind our need to balance informing the community while keeping student information private."

