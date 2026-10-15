Yates Cider Mill, Michigan's oldest, keeps fall tradition alive with fresh cider, donuts, and community

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. — For more than 150 years, Yates Cider Mill has been pressing apples into a tradition that Michigan families return to every fall.

The mill, which recorded its first cider pressing in 1874 and is recognized as the oldest cider mill in Michigan, draws generations of visitors for fresh cider, warm donuts, and the memories made along the way.

"Apples are the heartbeat of our business," Mike Titus, owner of Yates Cider Mill, said.

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Yates Cider Mill, Michigan's oldest, has been a fall tradition since 1874

The process begins with apples dropped by the hundreds into a century-old press, which squeezes out fresh juice bit by bit. The juice is then collected, bottled, tagged, capped, and set on the rack — ready to be called cider. What remains after pressing is apple pomace, which can be put to use as animal feed or as the base for baked apple products that visitors enjoy on site.

"And you've got a great recipe for a fall day," Titus said. "They're all fresh made here everyday."

Titus calls Yates a family legacy. The grounds span roughly 30 acres.

"And you look around here and the grounds are full of people enjoying time with each other. Toddler here — to 90-year-olds," Titus said. "We love that people have made this a tradition."

The sights and smells greet visitors before they even step through the door.

"The cinnamon, the donuts — I can smell the apple fritters," Mazzy Lambert, a visitor, said.

Asked what fall means at Yates, the answer came simply.

"Fall," Holly Brockenshire, a visitor, said.

"It's the best," Titus said.

"Probably my favorite season," Mariah Barrett, a visitor, said.

"I love the cider mill in October," Lambert said.

For many, a visit to Yates is as much a ritual as the season itself.

"I go every year with my family," Taylor McNaughton, a visitor, said. "Everything is better with friends."

"For sure, I'm having a blast," Barrett said. "I'll definitely be back soon."

"We're so happy to be a part of it," Titus said.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

