Your guide to the 2026 Ford Fireworks: Parking, viewing areas and more

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The 2026 Ford Fireworks are set to light up the sky over the Detroit River next week, as hundreds of thousands of people are expected to be downtown on Monday, June 22.

Here's what you need to know before you head downtown:

Curfew

A special downtown curfew will be in place for minors, after it was approved by Detroit City Council earlier this week. Young people have to accompained by an adult in the curfew area after 8 p.m.

Where is the best place to watch the fireworks?

The city of Detroit recommends you watch from the designated viewing areas at Hart Plaza, Spirit Plaza, Erma Henderson Park and Belle Isle. Viewing areas will close once they reach capacity, so you'll want to get there early.

Items and activities not permitted for the fireworks



Tents, alcohol, drones, pets, or contraband (weapons, knives, etc.)

Flames, fires or cooking of any kind

Personal or consumer fireworks

Reserving an area in excess of the number of people currently in the group

What's closed during the Ford Fireworks?



Riverwalk and the Dequindre Cut (closed in their entirety)

AB Ford Park, 100 Lenox

Cullen Plaza, 1340 Atwater

Dequindre Cut, between Eastern Market and Atwater Street

Dennis Archer Greenway

Gabriel Richard Park, 7130 E. Jefferson Ave.

Lakewood East, 14578 Riverfront Blvd.

Maheras-Gentry Park, 12550 Avondale

Mariner Park, 14700 Riverside Blvd.

Milliken State Park/Harbor

Mt. Elliott Park, 110 Mt. Elliott

Owens Park, 8430 E. Jefferson Ave.

Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park, 1801 W. Jefferson

Riverside Park, 3085 W. Jefferson Ave.

Robert C. Valade Park, 2670 Atwater

Stockton Park, 9250 Dwight

Where can parents go to find lost kids?



Huntington Place, 1 Washington Blvd., off Atwater Dr. in the atrium

Detroit Police Department 3rd Precinct, 2875 W. Grand Blvd. (313) 596-5300

Detroit Police Department 4th Precinct, 4700 W. Fort Street (313) 596-5400

Coleman A. Young Recreation Center, 2751 Robert Bradby Dr (313) 628-0995

Where can I park?

Metered parking will not be enforced after 5 p.m. on June 22. However, drivers will be ticketed for the following:



Improper parking (vehicles within 20 feet from crosswalk; within 15 feet from an intersection; within 30 feet of a stop sign or traffic control device; and within 15 feet of a fire hydrant)

Parking in front of fire hydrants and bus stops, or blocking driveways and alleys

Parking in designated zones, such as handicap zones (without proper credentials), fire lanes, no parking zones or no standing zones

You can also park in the garages below or book a parking spot on ParkWhiz.



Ford Underground Garage, 30 E. Jefferson Ave opens time: 6 a.m., closes at 1 a.m.; cost is $10

Eastern Market Garage, 2727 Riopelle Street - opens time: 6 a.m., closes at 11 p.m.; cost is $5

Street and freeway closures in Detroit

The traffic changes below will go into effect at about 6 p.m. on the day of the fireworks:



No northbound or southbound traffic will be allowed on Woodward Avenue beginning at Park and Witherell. Motorists may cross Woodward at John R/Clifford, Grand River, and State/Gratiot

All streets south of Fort and west of Woodward will be closed

All streets south of Congress and east of Woodward will be closed

Beginning at 6 p.m., freeways may begin to close

Public transit options

The following bus routes will end at the Bricktown People Mover Station, on Beaubuen between Lafayette and Congress, from 5-11 p.n.:



#5 Van Dyke/Lafayette

#6 Gratiot

#9 Jefferson

#40 Russell

#52 Chene

#67 Cadillac/Harper

In addition to these routes, the Detroit People Mover will operate from 6:30 a.m. to Midnight, and riders can exit for viewing at Spirit or Hart Plaza. The Q-Line will also be taking a shortened route, with trains only stopping at Woodward Avenue and State Street.

You can find more info about the fireworks at this link.