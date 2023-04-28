'You’re heartless': 7-year-old critical after hit-and-run in Chesterfield Twp.

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 7-year-old child is in critical but stable condition after a hit-and-run car crash in Chesterfield Township, according to police.

It happened Thursday around 9 p.m. on Gratiot Avenue just north of 23 Mile Road.

“It’s a little 6-, 7-year-old girl and you just keep on going — you’re heartless," Stacy Dobbs said.

Dobbs and her son Shelby recall stumbling upon lights, emergency vehicles and first responders performing CPR on the girl as other bystanders gathered in concern.

Shelby said, “Everybody was freaking out and everybody was rushing to see if she was alright.”

Investigators said the victim was with her older sister. They haven't released the older sibling's age. It’s also unclear where they were going or coming from. However, we're told they were trying to cross Gratiot.

The detective said the suspect is unknown, but the person may have been driving a black or white KIA optima sedan with the model year 2020 to 2022. The driver fled on Gratiot heading north.

“I have kids, you know. I wouldn’t want someone to do that to my kids,” Stacy Dobbs said.

What's their message to the driver?

“Just turn yourself in. Turn yourself in or come forward," Shelby Dobbs said.

He added, "If it was an accident, it was an accident. Just tell the cops what happened. Tell the real story. The parents of the kids want to know the real story of what happened. Why you did it. They just want justice.”

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call the Chesterfield Township Police Department at 586-949-3426.