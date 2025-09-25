DETROIT (WXYZ) — Parents say they're frustrated after paying hundreds to support their children's cheerleading teams, only to question where that money actually went when promised uniforms and equipment never arrived.

Dee Foster says she has little to show for the more than $1,000 she spent on registration and gear packages so her two daughters could participate in youth cheerleading.

Youth cheer season suddenly cancelled amid questions over misappropriated funds

"They're missing their actual bag. They are missing their uniforms that they have not gotten from the beginning of the season. They are missing their warm-ups. They are missing more bows, they don't have anything to cheer," Foster said.

Foster is one of many parents from two teams: the Michigan Tigers and the Detroit Spartans that merged this year as the Tigers Spartans United. Now, they're trying to figure out where the money they paid is being used.

Florence Smith, another parent affected by the situation, expressed her frustration with the financial loss after paying for her two daughters.

"Livid is a understatement because I don't have money to waste either and I have multiple kids on the team," Smith said. "I'm steady putting out money. But now, my girls are just out of luck and I have a 7-year-old who doesn't understand any of this, so imagine how it is to explain this to her. But really, what am I explaining? Because nothing is being explained," Smith said.

Foster says they have been reaching out to many different people to try to get their concerns addressed.

"Where are the items? Where's the money? Where did the money go? I need answers. I think all of the parents from the Spartans, Tigers, it don't matter, we need answers" Foster said.

Isaiah McQueen, president of the Michigan Tigers, admits there was too much confusion over financial responsibilities when both teams tried to come together.

"It was a lot of 'oh we paid her, oh we paid her, oh we paid her,'" McQueen said.

Now the two teams are trying to come together to get answers. McQueen says he's submitted all the documents and information in his possession and has nothing to hide.

"I'm doing the best I can to get these answers. And I will get the answers. We will get the answers. I'm working with everybody. I'm communicating with the necessary people involved. We're going to get the answers; it's just we need time," McQueen said.

The Detroit Police Athletic League, known as Detroit PAL, called for a meeting Tuesday night and is investigating the situation.

"We made the request before the parents and the coaches last night to say hey, would you guys provide whatever payments have been made and what has been bought what has not been bought," said David Greenwood, PAL director of community engagement.

Detroit PAL allows individual nonprofit teams to apply to play in their league and does not manage their teams or handle any of their teams' money. The organization says it always advises against merging for this very reason.

"For all parents, regardless if its little league, football, baseball, anything, make sure you understand who you're giving your money to and make sure you understand what their refund policies are," Greenwood said.

Detroit PAL does not require teams provide financial information as each are individual nonprofits. However, they are advising the team on potential solutions for better financial management.

Greenwood says the teams informed parents they would share more information with Detroit PAL by Friday and are looking at issuing refunds.

While the football team continues playing for the season, the cheerleaders season is officially canceled. It's too late for the girls to join another youth team.

"I really wish we could have it to where the girls could still in some way perform because it's not fair to these kids," Smith said.

