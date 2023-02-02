Ypsilanti JV basketball player attacked by spectator during game

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — A high school basketball game was abruptly brought to an end after a fan attacked a player on the court.

It happened Tuesday evening at Ypsilanti Community High School as the boys junior varsity team was playing Adrian High School.

“My response was just shock. I didn't know what to think or what to do," spectator Connor Barrus said.

Barrus took a few videos after the incident ended. He says the spectator who ran on the court was pacing the sideline during the game.

According to the Ypsilanti Community Schools district, two spectators ran onto the court and assaulted a JV player as he was guarding an Adrian player with the ball.

“Right when I turn my head, the same kid that was going back and forth across the gym darted at this player,” Barrus said. "He just full on slams this JV kid down from Ypsilanti and starts full on beating him, throwing punches on him on the court.”

Administrators, staff and spectators quickly tried calming the situation before Washtenaw County Sheriff’s deputies arrived. Teams were then escorted off the court with the rest of the JV game and the following Varsity game called off.

In a letter to parents, Assistant Superintendent of Ypsilanti Community Schools Carlos Lopez said:

"In Ypsilanti Community Schools, we continuously work to create safe environments for our students, our families, and our visitors. We are proud of our Ypsilanti Community Schools District and School Administrators, coaches, and staff for their diligence in creating a safe community for us all.”

The letter also said that no arrests were made. Adrian schools said the person who ran on the court was not a student of either Adrian or Ypsilanti.

No injuries were reported.